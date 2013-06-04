CLOSE
National
Deacon Jones Dead At 74

The NFL Hall of Famer Deacon Jones dead at the age of 74 from natural causes, according to USA Today. The former Washington Redskin defensive end spent the majority of his career in the NFL playing for the Los Angeles Rams and is credited for coining the phrase “sack” when describing how he knocked quarterbacks down. Source

Deacon Jones Dead At 74 was originally published on Wchbnewsdetroit.com

Photos
