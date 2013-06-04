The other shoe may soon drop on singer Miguel following his dramatic leg drop at the Billboard Music Awards last month. According to MSN.com, a lawyer representing Khyati Shah, who got clocked in the head and was pinned briefly to the stage when the singer leaped across fans midperformance, says his client has developed symptoms that could indicate brain damage.

He adds that Shah was offered only a measly ice pack after the collision and should have been rushed to the hospital. Shah will reportedly decide whether to sue after test results come back next week.

R & B Singer Miguel Could Face Lawsuit, Lawyer Says Client May Have Brain Damage was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Mitch Malone Posted June 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: