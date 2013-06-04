NFL Hall of Famer Deacon Jones Died At 74 This Morning

The NFL Hall of Famer Deacon Jones died at the age of 74 from natural causes, according to USA Today. The former Washington Redskin defensive end spent the majority of his career in the NFL playing for the Los Angeles Rams and is credited for coining the phrase “sack” when describing how he knocked quarterbacks down. Source

