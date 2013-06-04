CLOSE
Radio One
SWV Had The Fellas Weak At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

SWV looked and sounded better than ever at Stone Soul 2013. While the ladies sang to the gods hit after hit, the fellas were praising the man above hip after hip! Check their Stone Soul set below!

SWV Had The Fellas Weak At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

