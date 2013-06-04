SWV looked and sounded better than ever at Stone Soul 2013. While the ladies sang to the gods hit after hit, the fellas were praising the man above hip after hip! Check their Stone Soul set below!

Stone Soul 2013 Most Anticipated: Did BBD Live Up To The Hype? [Exclusive Video]

Tamela Mann Shares Her Testimony Live At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Hi-Five Proved They Still Have The Moves, Literally, At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Wess Morgan Takes Stone Soul To Church [Exclusive Video]

Richmond Welcomes James Fortune With Open Arms At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

B.o.B Tears Down The Stage At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Say What? What Messed Up Webbie’s Raps At Stone Soul? [Video]

A Plus Makes Bold Statement About French Montana At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

[ooyala code=”pqYjQ0YzrASvZBA1YayCU2N0UX6kOPCT” player_id=”null”]

SWV Had The Fellas Weak At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video] was originally published on kissrichmond.com