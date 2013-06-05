Okay, sometimes it’s nice just to let go of trying to be cool all the time. There is something freeing about being goofy and laughing with your friends that makes us all reminisce over being kids again. Somewhere, someone, must have told adults that they can’t let go of their inhibitions and allow themselves to just have fun anymore. That person could not have been more wrong!

Take this clip from Britain’s Graham Norton Show for example! If this doesn’t take you back, and make you remember those good old days then we don’t know what to tell you! Will Smith AKA The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff were the delicate balance needed for Hip Hop back in the day. It’s refreshing to see them reunited and having fun in front of a crowd that could not have been more excited to see them!

Check it out!

Will Smith And Jazzy Jeff Reunite With Alfonso Ribeiro And Perform A Fresh Prince Throwback Moment [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com