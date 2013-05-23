H&M to Open Carolina Place Store

0 reads Leave a comment
The highly anticipated arrival of a popular national retailer is coming to the region. After speculation last year of opening stores in Southpark and Northlake, H&M will open a store this Fall in Carolina Place Mall.
The 17,000 sq ft store will be the retailer’s first in the Charlotte market.
Read more here: http://obswhatsinstore.blogspot.com/2013/05/h-to-open-carolina-place-store.html#storylink=cpy
