The highly anticipated arrival of a popular national retailer is coming to the region. After speculation last year of opening stores in Southpark and Northlake, H&M will open a store this Fall in Carolina Place Mall.

The 17,000 sq ft store will be the retailer’s first in the Charlotte market.

Read more here: http://obswhatsinstore.blogspot.com/2013/05/h-to-open-carolina-place-store.html#storylink=cpy

H&M to Open Carolina Place Store was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Melanie Pratt Posted May 23, 2013

