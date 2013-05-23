Foxy Brown Finally Speaks About Jay-Z Rumors

Remember when it came out a couple weeks ago that Jay-Z took Foxy Brown‘s virginity and gave her gonorrhea? Well, Foxy is saying that all of that is FALSE, and she is not here for the lies.

She had a chat with TMZ, and said she will be going after the person who started the rumors. The rumors came from “reports” that she was at a baby shower spilling the tea about her sex life with Hov, saying she lost her virginity to him when she was 15 and he was 27.

“The atrociousness of this story sickened me to my stomach. Any and everyone involved will be contacted by my attorney.” “In all my years in the music industry, these are the most disgusting and disrespectful allegations I’ve ever experienced. This fictitious story … with NO audio, visual or written interview, clearly was concocted with malicious intent.” “Jay has only been wonderful to me and my family, a great friend throughout all the years I’ve known him and we had nothing but great success as a team.” She continues, “Beyonce, his wife, has always been gracious and sweet to me … I will NOT let any undercover hater create discord and disrespect my name and reputation.” “This disrespect will NOT be tolerated.”

We’re not sure what will come of this story, but we’ll keep you posted if anything comes to light.

