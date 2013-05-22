Heavy D’s Family Seeking Control Of Deceased Rapper’s Estate

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

When rapper Heavy D passed away in 2011 from a pulmonary embolism, the public saw his family rally together and settle his affairs. It seems there is one piece of business they didn’t handle was his will and the governing of the late rapper’s estate.

Heavy D”s brother Floyd Myers filed court papers seeking control over the estate. While many may assume this is a ploy at greasing his own pockets, Floyd is seeking control over the estate in order to provide for Heavy D’s 13-year-old daughter Xea. Apparently, the last will and testament made by Heavy D, real name Dwight Myers, was made before his daughter was born. Therefore, she has no right to any of his assets or possessions. Floyd Myers plans on gaining control and putting money and personal items aside for Xea until she is a little older.

According to Heavy D’s mother Eulahlee Myers, she and the rest of the family are 100 percent supportive of Floyd’s attempt to become the controller of the estate. “Heavy’s Estate needs to be managed. t cannot be self-managed or self-administered and it has to be Court approved. Open bills, unfinished business, taxes and day-to-day decisions including future plans for his daughter all need to be done. This management needs someone who is capable, smart, honest and close to this family.”

Heavy’s mom further explained, “All of Heavy’s assets are going to his 13-year-old daughter Xea — including his Social Security, Pension, and future Royalties. All of Heavy’s personal belongings are in storage for his Daughter until she gets a bit older. The Myers family is a close-knit family and always will be. Just the way Heavy liked it.”

Hopefully, a judge grants this motion so that Heavy D’s daughter can get the financial support she deserves from her father’s estate.

