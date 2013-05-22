Fred Phelps Jr., the son of Westboro Baptist Church minister Fred Phelps, is stirring up controversy after he sent a series of tweets blaming the devastating Oklahoma tornado on NBA player Jason Collins‘ coming out and Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant‘s support of his announcement.

Phelps tweeted the controversial and insensitive messages below:

Phelps wasn’t the only person making controversial comments about the tornado, Pat Robertson of the “700 Club” said, “if enough people were praying He [Jesus] would’ve intervened, you could pray, Jesus stilled the storm, you can still storms.”

What do you think of their comments?

Westboro Baptist Church Member Blames Tornado on Kevin Durant’s Support of Jason Collins was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

