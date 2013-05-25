GOP Strategist Raynard Jackson Challenges President Obama, ‘Black Elite’ [OPINION]

US President Barack Obama is presented with and honorary doctor of law degree after delivering the commencement address during a ceremony at Morehouse College on May 19, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

GOP political consultant Raynard Jackson is known for writing articles with a distinctly conservative flair – Frederick Douglass, not Ronald Reagan.

His latest piece, comparing the cognitive dissonance of the “Black elite” in Spike Lee’s classic 1988 film, “School Daze,” to President Barack Obama’s seeming discomfort with speaking unreservedly about the plight of working-class Black Americans, is positioned as a “wake-up call” for the Talented Tenth among us. Taking direct aim at those Black leaders who never challenge the POTUS, Jackson opines that these people tip-toe around his silence on issues affecting people of color to avoid “jeopardizing their invitations to the White House’s Christmas party.”

Not much has changed in the 25 years since the release of School Daze. As a matter of fact, one could argue that this schism within the Black community has gotten worse. This view is personified in the person of President Barack Obama. He is light skinned, has no connection with the Black community, Ivy League educated, and seems very uncomfortable around Blacks who are not part of the bourgeoisie. He is more comfortable talking about Newtown than he is Chi-town (Chicago). He hangs with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Hill Harper to give him “street cred.” Yet, he ignores the very issues that gave birth to the Hip-Hop nation—police brutality, Black on Black crime, teenage pregnancy, the glorification of the drug culture, etc. The Blacks that have regular access to this White House rarely, if ever, lift their voices to address some of the needs and concerns of those who can’t afford to raise thousands of dollars for the president. These Blacks have not once criticized the Obama administration’s lack of action in regards to the issues of particular concern to the Black community. Oh, I forgot, they don’t want to jeopardize their invitations to the White House’s Christmas party. These Blacks rationalize that Obama can’t afford to be seen doing anything specifically for Blacks for fear that Obama will be called a Black president. Well, I thought he was the first Black president? So, let me make sure I understand this; it’s ok to do specific things for the Black bourgeoisie—private invitations to the White House, rides on Air Force One, private movie screenings at the White House, but he can’t do things specifically to address the high unemployment rate in the Black community?

Kirsten West Savali Posted May 25, 2013

