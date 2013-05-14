Lamborghini has been celebrating its 50th year with a slew of past and present cars in their line up. Last week they spoke about the Egoista concept and today they unveiled what the concept would look like before it goes into production. unveiled at the last stop during its Grande Giro d’Italia tour, the Egoista is powered by a 600 hp V10 engine 5.2-liter V10.

Taking on the concept of a fighter jet the Egoista comes stocked with a cockpit were the driver would have to crawl into instead of using car doors and is only seated for one, so when riding it’s going to be a solo mission when you plan on taking this car out on the road. At the moment Lamborghini has no plans on selling the car and those who plan on getting a test these people will be apart of an exclusive club so good luck getting one of these.

Like GIANT on Facebook to keep up with the latest in Men’s Lifestyle, Entertainment and Culture!

MORE LINKS ON GIANT!

2013 Shanghai Auto Show Debut Some Awesome Concept Rides

Best Of The 2013 NY Auto Show

Who Wants A Batman Car? The Coolest Rides From The Chicago Auto Show

Lamborghini Introduces Egoista Concept for 50th Anniversary [Video] was originally published on giantlife.com

Rob McFarlane Posted May 14, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: