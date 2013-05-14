Really? Woman Arrested For Singing Whitney Houston Song On Plane

An unidentified woman was reportedly cuffed by federal air marshals and taken in to custody last Thursday on an American Airlines flight for singing Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” repeatedly, according to Fox 4 News.

On board a plane flying from from New York to Los Angeles, a woman allegedly began singing Houston’s 1992 hit right after takeoff.

Halfway through the flight, the woman’s singing was said to be unbearable.

With the woman refusing to pipe down, the airplane was redirected to Kansas City, Miss. In the video, the woman in question is seen being approached by three air marshals, then cuffed and escorted off the aircraft as she obliviously belts out her screeching rendition.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said, “The woman was being disruptive and was removed from the plane for interfering with the flight crew. There was a federal air marshal on the aircraft, who subdued the woman and put her in cuffs and removed her from the plane.”

After news of the incident broke, CBS Atlanta stumbled upon some information that may explain the woman’s erratic behavior on the plane: The woman allegedly suffers from a diabetes-related condition that can cause her to be out of control.

Still, the incident has sparked a heated online debate as to whether American Airlines should offer her a refund for her flight; the airline carrier reportedly refused to make other flight arrangements for her.

According to frequent flyer blogger Ben Schlappig:

The part that’s most puzzling is that when the aircraft diverted the lady was interviewed and released without charges. If she was actually interfering with the flight crew, am I wrong to think she’d be charged with something for that? So yeah, it sounds to me like her only crime was singing Whitney Houston songs poorly — which is awesome.”

A forum on Flyertalk Magazine also turned into a heated debate when readers argued about the ridiculousness of the entire incident, siding with the unidentified passenger and how she was treated like a “security threat,” with one reader asking whether a screaming infant will be the airlines next target to be hauled off a plane.

