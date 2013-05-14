Cleveland Man Gets Charles Ramsey’s Face Inked On His Leg

A Cleveland tattoo artist was so impressed with Charles Ramsey‘s heroic act of saving three kidnapped women that he offered to tattoo the man’s face on a willing person. Best of all, he offered to do so for free.

Fox 8 News in Cleveland reports that Rodney Rose, tattoo artist at 252 Tattoo, posted his offer on Facebook last week.

“He’s kind of like that public figure in Cleveland right now, kind of the voice and face of it,” Rose said. “He’s such an expressive guy, I figured it’d make a great tattoo.”

His friend, and fellow tattoo artist, Stephen Munhollon, took the offer.

“I think Rodney and I were caught up in the ridiculousness of it,” Munhollon said. “You could ask the question, ‘did I want to get Charles Ramsey tattooed on my leg,’ and the obvious answer is no. The real question is, ‘was I willing to get Charles Ramsey tattooed on my leg,’ and the answer was yes.”

Ramsay generated lots of media buzz last week after he helped to free Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight from a home where authorities say they had been held captive for ten years by Ariel Castor.

When recounting how he realized the girls were in trouble, Ramsey told a reporter “I knew something was wrong when a little, pretty white girl ran into a black man’s arms. Something is wrong here. Dead giveaway.”

His hilarious interview quickly turned into a number of popular autotunes. But, of course, it did not take long for his past arrests for domestic violence to surface soon after. Though Ramsey did not run away from his past, saying that he had no choice but to help the three young ladies:

“There was a woman in distress, why turn your back on that? My father would have whooped the hell out of me if he had found out I would coward out. You tough in these bars, and you beat a woman, but you won’t help one out? … I’m the definition of a man.”

And Cleveland seems to agree. As for the tattoo artist who inked the tattoo, his only concern was whether or not his work would be recognized for what it is: an artistic tribute to a local hero.

“People even around here loved it because everyone knows who this guy is now,” Rose said. “I wasn’t sure if people would think it was Jimi Hendrix or Bob Marley, but everyone knew right away it was Charles Ramsey.”

