Man Gets Charles Ramsey’s Face Tattooed on his Leg (PHOTO)

For the steep price of $700 you can have the face of Cleveland hero Charles Ramsey tattooed on any part of your body.

The tattoo artist, Rodney Rose of 252 Tattoo, didn’t charge fellow artist Stephen Munhollon for the intricate design but for any one else they will have to pay up.

So you’re probably wondering, why Ramsey?

Rose explained why he created the Ramsey tattoo saying, “He did a great job of representing the city, saying he didn’t want the reward money, to give it to the women, and he also brought humor to a dark situation. He’s an average guy who stepped up to the plate when he needed to, and you gotta respect that.”

What do you think of the tattoo?

(Photo: Facebook)

Man Gets Charles Ramsey’s Face Tattooed on his Leg (PHOTO) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

