What Do You Think About Mo’nique’s Dramactic Weight Loss [Photos]

Mo’Nique has been hitting the gym and her hard work is already showing! Ever since last July when her BET talk show was put on hiatus, the actress has embarked upon a weight loss journey, which she has been chronicling for her fans on Twitter.

This Oscar winning mom (to twins Jonthan & David and older son Shalon) Tweeted, “Prove to YOU how much YOU love YOU….Do what you need to do to do what you want to do.”

Since the start of her journey, she has dropped 45 pounds and recently revealed her goal weight. “I want to get to 180. That’s an amazing weight for me. I’m still a thick girl but it’s a healthy weight,”

Go Monique we are pulling for you to get healthy!

