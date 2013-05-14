Women Removed From Plane For Singing Whitney’s I Will Always Love You [Video]

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles International to New York’s John F Kennedy Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City Friday after an woman refused to stop singing Whitney Houston song.

“I Will Always Love You.”

The woman was subdued on the aircraft by a federal air marshal who put her in handcuffs and removed her from the plane. The woman reportedly blamed her outburst on her diabetes.

