Jermaine Jackson Addresses New MJ Molestation Allegations!

Wade Robson, a choreographer and now a FORMER Jackson family friend, filed legal documents on May 1, 2013 claiming that Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a child. However, Wade Robson, testified in the Michael Jackson molestation trial, under oath I may add, that MJ never touched him. Now, Robson is asking a judge to allow him to file a creditor’s claim against the Jackson estate. The estate lawyers are calling foul. They’re stating that Robson’s claims are “outrageous and pathetic…but Jermaine Jackson had some other choice words….watch the clip!

