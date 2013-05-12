Cops: Limo Driver Drunk While Driving Kids To Prom

Chicago-area limousine driver Richard L. Madison was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly drove 23 high school students to their prom while drunk, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cops say Madison was driving erratically in Glen Ellyn, Ill., when some of the Oswego East High School student passengers began calling their parents. The parents then contacted off-duty Oswego police officers working security at the prom who, in turn, called the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, according to CBS Chicago.

The 54-year-old, who works for the Limos Alive Party Bus company in Alsip, was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of reckless conduct.

Madison, of Palos Hills, is awaiting a court appearance tomorrow and is being held at the DuPage County Jail.

