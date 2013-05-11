CLOSE
Local Author’s Edifying Journey with the Spoken Word – Part II

Writing Free Verse is one method Author Kym Gordon Moore uses to express her thoughts and feelings. Through a brilliant use of Limerick, Elegy, Pantoum and Haiku, Moore also explores all of her creative writing abilities. Moore authored two great books, Diversities of Gifts: Same Spirit and her latest work, Wings of the Wind: A Cornucopia of Poetry. In Part I of an interview with ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, Moore shared her concerns about illiteracy and the nation’s educational system. The interview concluded this week with a deeper exploration of Moore’s books.

