TMZ reports that Grammy winning singer Lauryn Hill has been sentenced in the state of New Jersey to a six month sentence for tax evasion, with three of the months under a home confinement arrangement. Hill, the 37-year-old former member of the Fugees, and a resident of South Orange, NJ, pleaded guilty in the case in April, and recieved her sentencing orders today in Newark.

Hill explained to the judge that it was always her intentions to pay her taxes, but she was just unable to do so after dropping out of the music business, and her attorney acknowledged that she had paid some $970,000 in back taxes to state and federal authorities. It remains unclear as to when or where Lauryn Hill will begin serving her prison sentence. She is a mother of six children, five of whom are the kids of Rohan Marley, son of reggae music icon Bob Marley.

Lauryn Hill Sentenced To Serve Three Months was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Mitch Malone Posted May 6, 2013

