CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio OneRadio One

New Kanye West Album In June?

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA WKYS

Can we expect a new Kanye West album next month? Who knows? Nonetheless, some kind of news will come from Kanye West on June 18th, if you were to trust his cryptic two word tweet he sent out this morning. We just dont know what so all we can do is speculate. Is it his baby’s due date? Is it music-related announcement? Is it none of the above? I guess we’ll have to wait until that date to find out. Until then, tuck your summer in. Read the full story here.

kanye west

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 9 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 10 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 11 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close