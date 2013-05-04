Local Author’s Edifying Journey with the Spoken Word

Writer and author Kym Gordon Moore has a lot to share. From a personal journey of discovery to crafting an eccletic collection of free verse to offer her readers, Kym Gordon Moore reaches deep within her heart to inspire. In her brilliant use of Pantoum, Limerick, Elegy and Haiku, Moore’s latest work, ‘Wings of the Wind: A Cornucopia of Poetry,’ taps emotional chords and nostalgia. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Moore about a her books and a bevy of issues impacting the community and the nation’s educational system.

Ron Holland Posted May 3, 2013

