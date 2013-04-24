Farrakhan’s Son Under Investigation For Allegedly Enjoying Police Privileges Without Working

Mustapha Farrakhan (pictured left), the son of controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan (pictured), is reportedly under investigation by the Illinois Police Standards and Training Board for enjoying all of the privileges of a part-time cop with the Harvey Police Department (HPD) even though he allegedly hasn’t worked in years, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

A Chicago Sun-Times newspaper story claims that Mustapha drives an unmarked HPD squad car and is registered as an officer with the police department — even though he has not worked a shift in about four years. According to Kevin McClain, the executive director of the Illinois Police Standards and Training Board, “We opened a preliminary investigation after the Sun-Times told us about their investigation,” he told the Associated Press.

According to the agency’s investigation, Mustapha’s alleged unending affiliation with the police department allows him to carry a badge and a concealed weapon on his person. It also allows him to drive the official unmarked city-owned vehicle in question, which he reportedly uses to control traffic whenever his 79-year-old father travels in his motorcade.

During his stint with HPD, Mustapha supposedly didn’t clock in a substantial number of work hours, working only 23 hours in 2007 and 132 in 2008, which was the last recorded shifts.

The 52-year-old Mustapha sits at the helm of his father’s security team and is expected to succeed him as the leader of the powerful religious faction.

Posted April 24, 2013

