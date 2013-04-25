CLOSE
Celebrating The Life of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez

Born May 27, 1971, Lisa Nicole Lopes was a rapper, dancer, and singer-songwriter.  She was better known by her stage name “ Left Eye”  from the R&B group, TLC.

Left Eye’s life ended in a tragic accident on  April 25, 2002 in La Ceiba, Honduras.  She was killed when she lost control while driving a Mitsubishi Montero Sport vehicle that rolled several times after hitting two trees, throwing Lopes and three others out of the windows.  Left Eye died of neck injuries and severe head trauma, and was the only person fatally injured in the accident.

So today we pay tribute to the life of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for her crazy, sexy, cool dance moves and lyrics that we still use today.

