After 1 Season Charlotte Bobcats Coach Is Fired

The Bobcats went 21-61 under Dunlap, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA ahead of only the Orlando Magic. Charlotte won just seven games in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season, but tripling last season’s victory total and a three-game winning streak to close the season weren’t enough to save Dunlap’s job.

The move means the Bobcats will have a third head coach in three seasons.

The Bobcats hired Dunlap last June after he had been working as an assistant at St. John’s, the first person to make a direct move from an assistant coach at the college level to a head coaching position in the NBA.

Dunlap replaced Paul Silas, who was fired after the Bobcats went 7-59 in 2011-12, the worst winning percentage in NBA history at .106.

The Bobcats got off to a surprising 7-5 start, but even Dunlap said at the time he “didn’t trust” the record. The Bobcats would go on to lose 18 straight games and quickly regain their spot at the bottom of the NBA standings, where they would remain until closing with three wins and moving ahead of the Magic.

