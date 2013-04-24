4 Charged In VSU Students Hazing Death

According to Chesterfield police, four people were charged with five counts of hazing following an incident that lead to the disappearance of two Virginia State University students and at least one student’s drowning.

James A. Mackey Sr., Eriq K. Benson, Cory D. Baytop and Charles E. Zollicoffer II, were each charged with five counts of hazing.

Mackey, Sr., 35, was arrested Monday. He is free on bond and due back in court Thursday. Baytop was also arrested, but police are still searching for Zollicoffer.

Anyone with information about Zollicoffer’s whereabouts should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

