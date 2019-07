Oldschool 105.3 Fly Ty And Olympia Zumba With CMS/Project Lift! giving back to the community is always good, when you are promoting a healthy lifestyle, healthy eating habits and healthy living. check us out as we groove and get our Zumba workout on!

Fly Ty (Old School 105.3) and Olympia D (Old School 105.3), team up with Nolimit Larry (Power 98) for Zumba to “Suit and Tie” at L.I.F.T. parent event.

Also On 105.3 RnB: