LOL: Marlon Wayans Talks Kevin Hart DUI (Video)

“Haunted House” star, Marlon Wayans was asked about Kevin Hart’s recent DUI over the weekend, Wayans didn’t hold back on Hart, saying the DUI was inevitable because of his diminutive height:

“”Yeah, that motherf*cker is always drunk. Good for his little *ss. You know the thing about Kev? He didn’t drink much. All he had was the sip, but see that sip, the normal person who would have had a sip, they wouldn’t have been drunk. It would have been .0001., but Kevin, he’s like this big [gestures with his hand], he’s the size of a penis. so when you’re that little. one sip, I don’t think he was drunk, I just think he had a sip.

Kevin admits to DUI

King Tutt Posted April 17, 2013

