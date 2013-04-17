Updated: CNN is now reporting that there were conflicting reports. There is no suspect identified or arrested in the Boston Marathon bombing case.

CNN’s John King reports authorities have told him that they identified a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings. King reports that video from Lord & Taylor department store near the site of the second explosion and a Boston television station led to the new development, CNN reports from an anonymous source. The department store video clearly identified a suspect placing a black bag at the scene of the second bombing, according to King. Authorities double checked the department store video with the television station video to establish the timing.

A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Earlier news reports stated that the lid of a pressure cooker was found on top of a building roof. Authorities suspect a pressure cooker was used as part of the bomb.

Two blasts killed three people and injured nearly 200 near the finish line of the Boston marathon on Monday.

More Coverage:

The New Normal: Bombs, Beers and Pizza In Boston

“It Was God:” Two Women on Surviving the Boston Marathon Bombing

Charlotteans Among the Injured In Boston Marathon Bombings

Updated: NO Boston Bombing Suspect Arrested CNN Reports was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted April 17, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: