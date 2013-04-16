Boston Marathon Toll Rises to 3 Dead, Nearly 180 Injured

By: Spencer PlattGetty Images News

An eight-year-old boy was one the three people who died after two bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The explosions injured nearly 180 people, included many from Charlotte. At least 17 people are in critical condition. Today, investigators are combing through the crime scene and recovering evidence from victims.

During a press conference on Tuesday, President Obama said it would take time to determine who committed the heinous act and bring them to justice. He said we know bombs were set off that did severe damage. Investigators don’t know who did them, why or whether it was an act by one individual or an organization.

“Everything else at this point is spectulation,” Obama said.

Obama also highlighted the heroism of everyone, including runners, spectators and first responders who jumped into the fray to help the wounded.

“The American people refuse to be terrorized.” Obama said. “What the world saw yesterday in the aftermath of the explosions were stories of heroism, and kindness, and generosity and love.”

Below is video of the first bombing from the Boston Globe:

