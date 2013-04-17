We may finally get an answer regarding if Michael Jackson did indeed father his three children. The suit against Michael Jackson’s concert promoter AEG, by the late singer’s family may soon reveal the biological father of his three young children after years of speculation.

According to the NY Post, AEG is prepared to present to the court evidence that, despite Jackson’s claims, only one of the children is the King of Pop’s biological child.

The company is prepared to uncover that only Blanket, 10, has the King of Pop’s DNA. His older siblings, Prince, 16, and Paris, 15, had a different sperm donor, the sources say. “There was a whole lot that Michael Jackson or his family wasn’t and isn’t being forthcoming about,” an AEG source said. “The drug use by Jackson, his use of alcohol, his relationship with his own family, and the identities of the children’s parents.”

The mothers of Jackson’s children have always been a mystery but it has been said that Paris, 15, and Prince, 16, mom is former Jackson nurse Debbie Rowe.

Blanket’s mother is rumored to be an unnamed San Diego-area Hispanic woman.

Which One Of Michael Jackson’s Kids Is Actually His Own? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted April 17, 2013

