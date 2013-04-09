Kim Kardashian’s Divorce List Released

Kim Kardashian divorce list has been released and the reality star is one of several people her legal team plans to call to the stand in her upcoming divorce case against Kris Humphries. According to TMZ, Kris Humphries, Kris Jenner (Kardashian’s momager) and several lawyers and managers are expected to testify about the pair’s relationship and prenuptial agreement, according to a witness list filed Monday in Los Angeles.

Kim’s lawyer is calling a bunch of witnesses who were involved in the prenup to show Kris knew EXACTLY what he was getting into before saying “I do.” In fact, sources connected with the couple tell us … Kim and Kris were constantly bickering over details in the prenup and that he was as interested in the business of marriage as she was. Among the witnesses … 2 managers who were heavily involved in the prenup, at least one lawyer involved in the document and a court reporter who was present when the prenup was signed.

If you’re expecting this to be a family affair, think again…Kimmys baby daddy, Kanye West, and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe are not listed as probable witnesses.

The former couple is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court on Friday to try to settle the case in advance of a May 6 trial date.

