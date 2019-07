Everyone’s talking about Ray-J’s new diss song “I Hit It First” and his taking shots at Kim K. and Kanye West. Hey, rappers have been doing this for yyyyeeeeaaarrrsss, and Kanye West did the same to his ex Amber Rose. It’s entertainment but Ray-J just seems to be looking for attention……and he has gotten it!

LOL Ray-J’s New Kim K. Diss Song (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted April 9, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: