Louisville Wins NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship By all accounts, the level of play in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game Monday night rose to the occasion and was welcomed in a sport that this season had no school dominate and games that often seemed ragged and unwatchable.

Not so in Louisville’s 82-76 victory Monday against Michigan, authenticating the NCAA basketball committee’s choice of the Cardinals as the overall No. 1 seed.

Viewers took notice. Overnight ratings for the title game were up 18% over Kentucky’s 67-59 win against Kansas for last year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship.Monday’s game did a 14.3 overnight, vs. 12.1 last year.

