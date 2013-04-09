0 reads Leave a comment
Louisville Wins NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship By all accounts, the level of play in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game Monday night rose to the occasion and was welcomed in a sport that this season had no school dominate and games that often seemed ragged and unwatchable.
Not so in Louisville’s 82-76 victory Monday against Michigan, authenticating the NCAA basketball committee’s choice of the Cardinals as the overall No. 1 seed.
Viewers took notice. Overnight ratings for the title game were up 18% over Kentucky’s 67-59 win against Kansas for last year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship.Monday’s game did a 14.3 overnight, vs. 12.1 last year.
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours