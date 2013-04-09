CLOSE
MTV Movie Awards This Sunday

This Sunday, April 14th, get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.  On the ballot for  “Best Movie of the Year” is Quentin Tarintino’s movie, Django Unchained.  Nominated for Breakthrough Performance is  the little girl we all have grown very fond of, Quvenzhane Wallis, also known as “Hushpuppy” in the movie , Beast of the Southern Wild.  For the full nomination list and category, log onto http://www.mtv.com/ontv/movieawards/2013/categories.jhtml.

awards , movies , mtv , mtv movie awards , Nominations

