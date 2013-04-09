2 NC Children Killed Honored

This evening, the Stanley community will pull together to honor the two children who were killed while they were playing in a pit when it collapsed, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 6 year old Chloe Jade Arwood of Gastonia, and 7 year old James Levi Caldwell of Stanley were both buried under several thousand pounds of dirt at a residential construction site near their home on Sunday night. Tonight, a candle light vigil is being held at Gold Hill Baptist Church located at 7447 Old Plank Road in Stanley, NC to honor the children.

