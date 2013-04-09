Johnson C. Smith University will hold its fifth annual Arch of Triumph Gala on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center. The event will honor John Lewis, U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District; Sheryl Underwood, comedienne, actress and philanthropist; Johnson C. Smith University alumni Eva Green Donaldson, ’48, retired educator, and Melvin T. Pinn Jr., M.D., ’70, senior medical director of Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. Presenting sponsors include Wells Fargo, Carolina HealthCare Systems and Synders-Lance Inc.

The signature black tie event is being held during the university’s 146th Founders’ Week observance. The gala was created to attract alumni and friends of the university to a formal celebration that also helps to support the JCSU Fund. The fund provides necessary financial support for scholarships, teaching and learning initiatives, in addition to programs that are vital to providing a high quality education to JCSU students. Since its inception, the gala has grossed over $876,991.

Rep. John Lewis To Be Honored At JCSU’s Arch of Triumph Gala was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted April 9, 2013

