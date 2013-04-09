Michael Clarke Duncan‘s family is questioning whether the late actors’ fiancee Omarosa had him change his will before he died, leaving her most of his fortune.

Judy Duncan, Michael’s sister, tells TMZ she’s hired a lawyer to investigate the circumstances surrounding the change to the actor’s will in April 2012, making Omarosa the main beneficiary.

Judy believes MCD was not of sound mind when he made the changes … because as early as December 2011, the actor was not himself, slurring words and stumbling around. Judy says her suspicions about Omarosa intensified when MCD was hospitalized following his heart attack … telling us Omarosa was fixated on MCD’s money when he was on life support. Another thorn in Judy’s side … Omarosa has already sold a bunch of MCD’s personal effects (watches, cars, his “Green Mile” director’s chair, awards, etc.). Judy says Omarosa sold the stuff without the family’s knowledge … and she’s pissed.

Omarosa tells TMZ:

“I don’t control the estate or the finances and Judy knows it. If you saw all of her emails and texts to me you would see that she is just trying to get money from me, and threatened going to press if I did not give it to her and that is a crime!”

Sources report that the Green Mile star did in fact take care of his sister financially:

“Michael was estranged from his sister for years, and he didn’t want to leave her any money, but he left her about $100,000 since she was his mother’s caretaker. That’s really generous considering he didn’t have a close relationship with her.”

Why does money always tear families apart when someone dies??

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED LINKS:

Michael Clarke Duncan Said Omarosa Was “The Perfect Woman” For Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Did She Go Too Far? La Toya Says Omarosa Probably “Pulled The Cord” on Michael Clarke Duncan

Michael Clarke Duncan’s Family Wants Omarosa Investigated was originally published on hellobeautiful.com