Raheem DeVaughn “Love Connection” [NEW MUSIC]

Raheem DeVaughn hasn’t released an album in three years, but he’s back with a brand new song called “Love Connection.” If you like the music from his previous albums “Love Experience” (2005), “Love Behind The Melody” (2008) and “The Love & War MasterPeace” (2010), you’ll probably love this new single. Listen!

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted February 14, 2013

