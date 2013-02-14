CLOSE
New music
Home

Raheem DeVaughn “Love Connection” [NEW MUSIC]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Raheem DeVaughn hasn’t released an album in three years, but he’s back with a brand new song called “Love Connection.” If you like the music from his previous albums “Love Experience” (2005), “Love Behind The Melody” (2008) and “The Love & War MasterPeace” (2010), you’ll probably love this new single. Listen!


RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn Speaks After Occupy DC Protest Arrest

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn & Dr. Cornel West Arrested During Occupy DC Protest

RELATED: Groupie Shares Sexual Encounter With Raheem DeVaughn

Raheem DeVaughn “Love Connection” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Love Connection , raheem devaughn

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close