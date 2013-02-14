Raheem DeVaughn “Love Connection” [NEW MUSIC]

0 reads Leave a comment
Raheem DeVaughn hasn’t released an album in three years, but he’s back with a brand new song called “Love Connection.” If you like the music from his previous albums “Love Experience” (2005), “Love Behind The Melody” (2008) and “The Love & War MasterPeace” (2010), you’ll probably love this new single. Listen!
