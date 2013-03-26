Originally published March 26, 2013

Russ Parr‘s new film The Undershepherd is being perceived by some as controversial because the way the Black Church was portrayed onscreen. During a recent visit to “The Russ Parr Morning Show,” cast members of The Undershepherd explained what role the Black Church plays in this film.

Get Breaking News On Your Phone…Text “Russ” To 23088

Take a listen to Russ Parr’s 2012 interview with The Undershepherd actors Isaiah Washington, MaLinda Williams, Elise Neal and more below to hear them discuss this issue, and Trayvon Martin. See why The Undershepherd is being called the film your pastor doesn’t want you to see.

PURCHASE “THE UNDERSHEPHERD” DVD HERE!

RELATED: Russ Parr’s Movie “The Undershepherd” Premiere [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Russ Parr’s Upcoming Film Stirring Up A Buzz in Hollywood

Keep Up With Russ Parr … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Will Russ Parr’s “The Undershepherd” Take Down The Black Church? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com