HAMPTON, Va. (WTVR) – Police charge a woman working at a Virginia Waffle House over an April Fool’s Day prank. Police in Hampton said Susan Tinker, 20, called 911 around 6:00 Monday morning to report a robbery at the Waffle House on West Mercury Boulevard where she works.

SEE ALSO: 23 Year Old Chesterfield Crash Suspect Charged With Homicide

When police arrived at the restaurant, they said they investigated the robbery for more than an hour. While waiting for the manager to arrive to review security camera tape, police said they determined there was no robbery and that Tinker called 911 as an April Fool’s Day joke.

“This is certainly not funny in any sort of way,” Hampton Police Cpl. Mary Shackelford said. “We had to utilize the K9 officer, we had processed the scene which takes at least an hour if not a little longer, so our frustration is what if somebody else really needed help and I’ve got these resources somewhere else.”

Tinker is charged with a misdemeanor of Falsely Summonsing Police. The manager of the Waffle House has not yet commented about the matter.

Virginia Waffle House Worker Arrested For April Fool’s Joke [VIDEO] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Mizz Bea Posted April 1, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: