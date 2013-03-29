Charlie Wilson’s Years Of Sexy Singing Gets Awarded

Charlie Wilson has tasted success for decades as a soloist, hip-hop featured vocalist and member of the Gap Band. This year, the man also known as “Uncle Charlie” was selected for Lifetime Achievement honors from the Trumpet Awards, and you can see him reach this major milestone for yourself when the annual show airs on TV One on Sunday, March 31st.

The annual Trumpet Awards acknowledges the accomplishments of men and women who have significantly contributed to enhancing the quality of life for all…individuals and/or groups who augment the richness of this great global society by partnering with the cause of justice and equality of all.

The Trumpet Awards was created to recognize outstanding accomplishments of Blacks and others who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others.

“We are honored to recognize the achievements of such an accomplished and talented assembly of individuals within their respective fields,” said Xernona Clayton, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trumpet Awards Foundation. “Between the presenters, performers and honorees assembled we are going to have an unforgettable Trumpet Awards Ceremony.”

Watch this year’s Trumpet Awards March 31 at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST, and check out this video to find out what you may not know about Charlie Wilson.

