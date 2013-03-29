Chris Brown and
So what broke the couple up? According to Perez Hilton:
Chris was kickin’ it on South Beach this week when he made an unexpected appearance at Dream nightclub!
Witnesses say the Don’t Judge Me singer took the stage, sang a couple of his hits, flashed a few signature dance moves, and flaunted his rock hard abs much to the crowd’s delight!
So far, so good — none of that should get Rihanna’s panties in a wad, right?
Well, things quickly went downhill after the impromptu concert!
An eye-witness at the Miami club spotted CB “pulling multiple hot women into his V.I.P section and serving them Hennessy V.S cocktails.”
Now I know it’s too early for an April Fool’s joke, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see if this is real! Check back with me on April 1st and I’ll let you know if these two are still a couple!
LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!
RELATED LINKS:
Chris Brown On Rihanna Fight: ‘I Was Arrogant & Definitely Hotheaded’
Chris Brown’s 7 Most Ratchet Moments Of 2013, With Gif Commentary
Chris Brown & Rihanna Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com