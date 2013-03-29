Chris Brown & Rihanna Call It Quits

So what broke the couple up? According to Perez Hilton:

Chris was kickin’ it on South Beach this week when he made an unexpected appearance at Dream nightclub!

Witnesses say the Don’t Judge Me singer took the stage, sang a couple of his hits, flashed a few signature dance moves, and flaunted his rock hard abs much to the crowd’s delight!

So far, so good — none of that should get Rihanna’s panties in a wad, right?

Well, things quickly went downhill after the impromptu concert!

An eye-witness at the Miami club spotted CB “pulling multiple hot women into his V.I.P section and serving them Hennessy V.S cocktails.”