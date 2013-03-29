CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Chris Brown & Rihanna Call It Quits

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chris Brown and

So what broke the couple up? According to Perez Hilton:

Chris was kickin’ it on South Beach this week when he made an unexpected appearance at Dream nightclub!

Witnesses say the Don’t Judge Me singer took the stage, sang a couple of his hits, flashed a few signature dance moves, and flaunted his rock hard abs much to the crowd’s delight!

So far, so good — none of that should get Rihanna’s panties in a wad, right?

Well, things quickly went downhill after the impromptu concert!

An eye-witness at the Miami club spotted CB “pulling multiple hot women into his V.I.P section and serving them Hennessy V.S cocktails.”

Now I know it’s too early for an April Fool’s joke, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see if this is real! Check back with me on April 1st and I’ll let you know if these two are still a couple!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED LINKS:

Chris Brown On Rihanna Fight: ‘I Was Arrogant & Definitely Hotheaded’

Chris Brown’s 7 Most Ratchet Moments Of 2013, With Gif Commentary

 

Chris Brown & Rihanna Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown , Rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 19 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 20 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close