CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Ex-Felons In Virginia Seek Greater Voting Rights

0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Edwards, a community leader in southern Virginia, spent eight years in prison for a marijuana-trafficking conviction in the 1970s and he feels like he was punished for more than 30 years — the time it took for him to regain his voting rights in Virginia.

Hopefully that won’t happen to any other ex-felons in Virginia if a group of civil rights organizations are successful in their campaign to push Gov. Robert McDonnell to provide an easier path to voting for ex-felons who have served their time.

In Virginia and three other states, a felony conviction means the automatic loss of many civil rights including the right to vote……even after the criminal serves their time in prison.

See the full story at NewsOne

Ex-Felons In Virginia Seek Greater Voting Rights was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Ex-Felons In Virginia Seek Greater Voting Rights

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 19 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 20 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close