Oklahoma Dentist Alledgely Exposed Thousands to HIV, Hepatitis [VIDEO]

An Oklahoma Oral surgeon faces felony charges for alledgely exposing thousands of his patients to HIV infection and hepatitis. Scott Harrington stopped practicing dentistry after several violations were discovered by investigators with the Tulsa Health Department and Oklahoma Board of Dentistry. Harrington is accused of allowing assistants to unlawfully perform IV sedation, which is a felony. The Health Department of Tulsa has set up free clinics to test seven-thousands patients of Harrington’s who might have been exposed since 2007.

