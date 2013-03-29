CLOSE
National
Home

Oklahoma Dentist Alledgely Exposed Thousands to HIV, Hepatitis [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

An Oklahoma Oral surgeon faces felony charges for alledgely exposing thousands of his patients to HIV infection and hepatitis. Scott Harrington stopped practicing dentistry after several violations were discovered by investigators with the Tulsa Health Department and Oklahoma Board of Dentistry. Harrington is accused of allowing assistants to unlawfully perform IV sedation, which is a felony. The Health Department of Tulsa has set up free clinics to test seven-thousands patients of Harrington’s who might have been exposed since 2007.

Check Out the Video Below:

Related Links:

MTV’s Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans caught on camera snorting drugs!

Did Whitney Houston’s Brother Introduce Her To Drugs?

“Love & Hip Hop” Newcomer Lore’l Says Erica Mena Is Erractic & Addicted To Drugs!

LIKE iPower 92.1 On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

Oklahoma Dentist Alledgely Exposed Thousands to HIV, Hepatitis [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Clovia Lawrence , Dentist , department , exposed , Health , Hepatitis , HIV , Miss community Clovia , Oklahoma , Seven Thousand , Tulsa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 19 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 20 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close