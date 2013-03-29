NeNe Leakes has confirmed that former frenemy Kim Zolciak has been invited to her upcoming summer wedding to ex-husband Gregg Leakes.

NeNe revealed that she and Zolciak became friends again during the taping for the upcoming season 5 three-part reunion special for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

I will definitely invite every castmate from every show I’m on. I don’t know who’s available but they’re all on the list! RHOA’s Cynthia [Bailey] will be a bridesmaid. And Kim [Zolciak] will be invited as well,” NeNe surprisingly told InTouch. “And I believe she’ll come,” NeNe added, because “I’m extending an olive branch.”

Kim in return opened up exclusively to In Touch about her former co-star’s peace offering:

“I have always been and I continue to be happy for NeNe, and I look forward to being invited to the wedding,” “NeNe and I started this journey together and although we have had our ups and downs, I am excited to get our friendship back on track.”

The former BFF’s have feuded and exchanged some very harsh words in recent years. Let’s hope Kim isn’t tardy to the wedding!

This is really a miracle! Are you happy these two are friends again?

RELATED LINKS:

Kandi Burruss Hits Kim Zolciak With Lawsuit Over ‘Tardy For The Party

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore Weigh In On Porsha Stewart’s Divorce

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

BFF’s Again? NeNe Leakes Invites Kim Zolciak To Her Wedding, She Accepts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted March 29, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: