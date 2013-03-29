Rick Ross who recently came under fire for his “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it,” lyrics is clearly in damage control.

In a recent interview on New Orleans radio station Q93.3, the Maybach Music Group rapper said his lyrics were misinterpreted.

“I want to make sure this is clear,” Ross said in the interview posted on Funk Master Flex’s blog. “That woman is the most precious gift known to man. It was a misunderstanding with a lyric, a misinterpretation where the term rape wasn’t used.” He said he wanted to reply to his female fans that had expressed their concerns. “I just wanted to reach out to all the queens that are on my timeline and all the sexy ladies, the beautiful ladies that had been reaching out to me with the misunderstanding,” he said. “We don’t condone rape and I’m not with that.”

Take a look:

I’m not buying this apology, everyone knows that putting something in someone’s drink without their knowledge and having sex with them IS rape!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED LINKS:

Rick Ross Raps About Rape, Has Obviously Never Heard About Steubenville Trial

Rapper Rick Ross Survives Assassination Attempt!

Rick Ross: ‘Date Rape Lyrics Misinterpreted’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com