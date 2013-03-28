Shaun Rogers of the New York Giants was allegedly robbed of $500,000 in jewelry (which is half of his $1,000,000 salary he just signed for) after picking up a female from the WELL KNOWN Club LIV.

Rogers claimed that he partied all night with an un-named man and woman and then arrived at his hotel room around 7 a.m. inside the Hotel Fountainebleau. He recalled putting his jewelry stash in the room safe and went to sleep as the others kept partying (yeah right). Upon waking up at 12:30 p.m., his date had disappeared and the safe wouldn’t open.

Security was called to open the safe only to find his valuable gone!!!

Rogers, who is not married, didn’t know his date’s name, but was able to provide cops with a phone number of a woman who was with her in the club earlier. “The suspect has not been ID’d. Unknown exactly who she is at this point and time,” Miami Detective Vivian Hernandez of the Miami Police Department wrote in an e-mail to The Post. It wasn’t Roger’s first brush with trouble. In June 2007, he was accused of sexually assaulting a stripper, though charges were never filed because of a lack of evidence. On April Fools Day 2010, Rogers was busted at Cleveland Hopkins Airport for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. Rogers played 11 years in the NFL before coming to the Giants. Suckaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!

Sucka Of The Week!!! Shaun Rogers Of N.Y. Giants was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted March 28, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: