Where’s Al Sharpton? North Carolina Needs Him

If the state GOP has its way, all of the work that the Obama campaign did in North Carolina to get Democrats to the polls will be undone.

According to a Charlotte Observer story, Republicans filed bills that would shorten the state’s early voting period as well eliminate Sunday voting, straight-ticket voting and same-day registration. These bills are clearly aimed at slowing the impact of the thousands of Democrats who have registered in the last five years. Democrats typically take advantage of early voting in higher numbers than Republicans.

