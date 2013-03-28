“Fuel for the Soul” Gas Giveaway On Friday With Praise Charlotte

0 reads Leave a comment
[Matthews, NC]— New Beginnings Church will be having its 2nd annual “Fuel for the Soul” Gas Giveaway. They will be providing $20 in FREE GAS CARDS to the first 350 cars at 12 p.m. on Good Friday 3/29/13. The free gas card giveaway will take place at the New Beginnings Church located on Margaret Wallace Road between Idlewild Road and Lawyers Road. Now that’s a GOOD FRIDAY!!!! For inquiries please call (704)567-2900. New Beginnings is located at 7027 Stillwell Road. Matthews, NC 28105. www.nbccministries.org Rev. Dr. Michael L. Henderson is the Senior Pastor. For additional information, visit the church’s website atwww.nbccministries.org or contact Rev. Twanna Henderson at 704-405-1422.
